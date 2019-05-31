Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|010—
|3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|006
|500
|30x—14
|16
|1
M.Perez, Littell (3), Morin (8) and J.Castro; Morton, Kolarek (8), Drake (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 6-0. L_M.Perez 7-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (5).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|100—4
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
Junis, Peralta (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Minor, Springs (6), S.Miller (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Junis 4-5. L_Minor 5-4. Sv_Kennedy (3). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (14), Mondesi (6). Texas, Mazara (8), Choo (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|300—5
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|020—3
|7
|0
Hudson, C.Martinez (7), A.Miller (8), Gant (8), Hicks (9) and Wieters; Eickhoff, Garcia (7), Hammer (8), Rios (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Hudson 4-3. L_Eickhoff 2-3. Sv_Hicks (11). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (3), Ozuna (16), Carpenter (8), Gyorko (2).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|120—3
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Beede, Moronta (7), Watson (8), Smith (9) and Vogt, Posey; Alcantara, Guerrero (7), Brice (8), Chen (8) and Holaday. W_Moronta 2-4. L_Conley 1-5. Sv_Smith (13).
___
|Arizona
|311
|000
|050
|0—10
|16
|0
|Colorado
|322
|010
|020
|1—11
|18
|1
Clarke, McFarland (3), Andriese (6), Godley (7), Lopez (8), Chafin (8), Hirano (10) and Kelly; Freeland, Bettis (4), Diaz (6), Dunn (8), Shaw (8), McGee (8), Oberg (9), Oh (10) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Oh 3-1. L_Hirano 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Escobar (14), Walker (9), Clarke (1). Colorado, McMahon (6), Dahl (5), Desmond (6).
___
|Milwaukee
|212
|000
|024—11
|18
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|100
|030—
|5
|10
|0
C.Anderson, Jeffress (6), Burnes (8), Hader (8), Albers (9) and Grandal; Musgrove, McRae (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_C.Anderson 3-0. L_Musgrove 3-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas 2 (15), Grandal (12), Thames (6). Pittsburgh, Moran (6).