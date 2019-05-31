TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) Thursday (May 30) on his Facebook announced that a new set of guidelines protecting renters would go into effect on Saturday (June 1).

On Thursday morning, Su announced on Facebook and LINE that new renters' rights regulations would go into effect on June 1 in order to better safeguard the rights of renters in Taiwan.

The key new guidelines are as follows:

1. Rental deposit must not exceed two months.

2. Landlords must not prevent tenants from moving their household registration.

3. Landlords must not overcharge for electricity.

Su then asked readers to share the good news with their friends and relatives to "help everyone feel more secure as they work hard [to make a living]."