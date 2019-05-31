In this Friday, May 24, 2019, file photo, two same-sex couples seal their legal marriage with a kiss at the registration office in Xingyi District in
In this Saturday, May 25, 2019, file photo, Taiwanese same-sex couples exchange rings at their wedding party in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan became the firs
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump greets to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS
In this Monday, May 27, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Emperor Naruhito during a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace, i
In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival for playin
In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe visit a digital
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo. The Very Good Tour agency senior official Lee Sang-moo, left, bows to make an apology during a press confe
In this May 22, 2019, file photo, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest just below camp four, in Nepal. Seasoned mountaineers
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, children returning from school walk through a dried pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, In
In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a monkey quenches its thirst from a water tank tap on a hot day in Prayagraj, India. Temperatures are soa
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, a Muslim boy arrives at a mosque during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Kuala Lumpu
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, South Korean soldiers show their skills of martial arts during a drill as part of the Ulchi Taeguk exercis
In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy protesters carry a banner with Chinese reads "Vindicate June 4th" during a demonstration in Ho
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019, file photo, a container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia. Malaysia says it will sen
Same-sex couples in Taiwan seal their marriage with a kiss after the self-ruled democratic island became the first place in Asia to legalize the unions.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a beaming President Donald Trump greets U.S. service members during a visit to Japan.
A representative of a South Korean tour agency bows in apology following a collision between a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists and a larger vessel on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary.
Climbers line up along a path to Mount Everest, highlighting dangerous overcrowding on the world's highest peak that resulted in some dozen deaths.
