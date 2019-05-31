Thursday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 020 000 300—5 10 0 Philadelphia 000 100 020—3 7 0

Hudson, C.Martinez (7), Miller (8), Gant (8), Hicks (9) and Wieters; Eickhoff, Garcia (7), Hammer (8), Rios (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Hudson 4-3. L_Eickhoff 2-3. Sv_Hicks (11). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (3), Ozuna (16), Carpenter (8), Gyorko (2).

___

San Francisco 000 000 120—3 6 0 Miami 010 000 000—1 7 0

Beede, Moronta (7), Watson (8), Smith (9) and Vogt, Posey; Alcantara, Guerrero (7), Brice (8), Chen (8) and Holaday. W_Moronta 2-4. L_Conley 1-5. Sv_Smith (13).

___

Arizona 311 000 050 0—10 16 0 Colorado 322 010 020 1—11 18 1

(10 innings)

Clarke, McFarland (3), Andriese (6), Godley (7), Lopez (8), Chafin (8), Hirano (10) and Kelly; Freeland, Bettis (4), Diaz (6), Dunn (8), Shaw (8), McGee (8), Oberg (9), Oh (10) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Oh 3-1. L_Hirano 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Escobar (14), Walker (9), Clarke (1). Colorado, McMahon (6), Dahl (5), Desmond (6).