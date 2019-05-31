CORRECTS MONTH - Furniture lays tipped over inside the Haitian Senate after opposition senators vandalized the building in protest, before interim Pri
A couple of demonstrators are escorted into the Parliament building by a police officer as they run away from tear gas during a protest against the ra
CORRECTS MONTH - Furniture lays on the grounds outside the Haitian Senate after opposition senators vandalized the building in protest, before interim
A masked demonstrator posed for a photo during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-Prince, Hait
A father carries his daughter on a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel La
Police officers run away from a cloud of tear gas during a protest in front of the parliament against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean
Haitian police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-Prince
Demonstrators throw rocks at the police during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-Prince, Hait
Haitian police officers kick away tear gas canister during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-
A demonstrator attempts to put out a canister of tear gas with Coca-Cola during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Mich
A demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, in Port-au-Prince
Demonstrators chant anti-government slogans in front of the Parliament building during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Je
Demonstrators stand next to a damaged truck during a protest in front of the Parliament building against the ratification of interim Prime Minister Je
A police officer helps a man and two students as they run away from tear gas and violence during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime M
A police water cannon extinguishes a burning barricade near the Parliament building during a protest against the ratification of interim Prime Ministe
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A group of opposition senators in Haiti have ransacked their meeting room in Parliament and dragged out broken furniture and computers to block the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean-Michel Lapin.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside Parliament on Thursday to support the senators as they burned tires in the street, set a truck on fire and clashed with police that fired tear gas.
Tear gas overwhelmed both police and residents of downtown Port-au-Prince as parents with young school children tried to escape the violence.
Legislators were supposed to meet today to debate for the third time whether to designate Lapin as prime minister. It is unclear when they would meet again.
The United Nations' Core Group issued a statement condemning the violence.