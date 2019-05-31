BC-SOC--French Standings

  1. Home
2019/05/31 05:35
French Football Standings
Ligue 1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
PSG 38 29 4 5 105 35 91
Lille 38 22 9 7 68 33 75
Lyon 38 21 9 8 70 47 72
Saint-Etienne 38 19 9 10 59 41 66
Marseille 38 18 7 13 60 52 61
Montpellier 38 15 14 9 53 42 59
Nice 38 15 11 12 30 35 56
Reims 38 13 16 9 39 42 55
Nimes 38 15 8 15 57 58 53
Rennes 38 13 13 12 55 52 52
Strasbourg 38 11 16 11 58 48 49
Nantes 38 13 9 16 48 48 48
Angers 38 10 16 12 44 49 46
Bordeaux 38 10 11 17 34 42 41
Amiens 38 9 11 18 31 52 38
Toulouse 38 8 14 16 35 57 38
Monaco 38 8 12 18 38 57 36
Dijon 38 9 7 22 31 60 34
Caen 38 7 12 19 29 54 33
Guingamp 38 5 12 21 28 68 27