New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|104.70
|Up
|2.95
|Jul
|100.15
|102.75
|99.50
|102.35
|Up
|2.85
|Sep
|102.00
|105.00
|101.70
|104.70
|Up
|2.95
|Dec
|105.65
|108.45
|105.30
|108.15
|Up
|2.85
|Mar
|108.95
|111.75
|108.70
|111.50
|Up
|2.80
|May
|110.85
|113.75
|110.80
|113.45
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|112.75
|115.35
|112.50
|115.15
|Up
|2.70
|Sep
|114.10
|117.00
|114.10
|116.80
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|116.85
|119.40
|116.85
|119.20
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|119.30
|121.70
|119.30
|121.55
|Up
|2.25
|May
|121.00
|123.15
|121.00
|123.10
|Up
|2.10
|Jul
|122.70
|124.80
|122.70
|124.55
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|124.35
|126.30
|124.35
|125.75
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|128.35
|128.85
|127.10
|127.85
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|130.70
|131.15
|129.35
|129.90
|Up
|.65