  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/05/31 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 104.70 Up 2.95
Jul 100.15 102.75 99.50 102.35 Up 2.85
Sep 102.00 105.00 101.70 104.70 Up 2.95
Dec 105.65 108.45 105.30 108.15 Up 2.85
Mar 108.95 111.75 108.70 111.50 Up 2.80
May 110.85 113.75 110.80 113.45 Up 2.70
Jul 112.75 115.35 112.50 115.15 Up 2.70
Sep 114.10 117.00 114.10 116.80 Up 2.70
Dec 116.85 119.40 116.85 119.20 Up 2.50
Mar 119.30 121.70 119.30 121.55 Up 2.25
May 121.00 123.15 121.00 123.10 Up 2.10
Jul 122.70 124.80 122.70 124.55 Up 1.85
Sep 124.35 126.30 124.35 125.75 Up 1.40
Dec 128.35 128.85 127.10 127.85 Up 1.00
Mar 130.70 131.15 129.35 129.90 Up .65