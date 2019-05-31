  1. Home
Brazilians rally against education budget cuts

By  Associated Press
2019/05/31 02:59
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest a decision by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to slash education funds.

Students and teachers marched Thursday in the cities of Brasilia, Salvador, Recife and Teresina and were planning additional rallies in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo later.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub said in a video posted on Twitter that the government received complaints that some professors had pressured students to participate in demonstrations.

He said that's "illegal, it can't happen. The school environment can't be harmed by an ideological war that affects students' learning," he said.

University officials have said cuts would likely affect scholarships, utility services and maintenance.