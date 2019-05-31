  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/31 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 267.20 267.50 264.35 266.05 Down .85
Jul 266.70 267.50 263.65 265.40 Down 1.00
Aug 267.10 267.15 264.35 265.65 Down 1.05
Sep 267.00 267.95 264.15 265.75 Down 1.05
Oct 268.25 268.55 265.00 266.30 Down 1.10
Nov 265.00 266.50 265.00 266.50 Down 1.15
Dec 268.30 268.30 265.00 266.35 Down 1.20
Jan 266.70 266.85 266.70 266.85 Down 1.20
Feb 267.00 267.05 267.00 267.05 Down 1.30
Mar 267.30 267.50 266.00 267.00 Down 1.25
Apr 266.80 267.60 266.80 267.60 Down 1.25
May 267.60 267.85 267.60 267.85 Down 1.25
Jun 268.45 Down 1.20
Jul 268.70 Down 1.30
Aug 269.30 Down 1.30
Sep 269.60 Down 1.30
Oct 270.25 Down 1.30
Nov 270.60 Down 1.30
Dec 270.70 Down 1.25
Jan 271.20 Down 1.25
Feb 271.45 Down 1.25
Mar 271.55 Down 1.30
Apr 271.60 Down 1.30
May 271.80 Down 1.30
Jul 272.05 Down 1.30
Sep 272.30 Down 1.30
Dec 272.65 Down 1.30
Mar 272.85 Down 1.30
May 272.90 Down 1.30
Jul 272.95 Down 1.30
Sep 273.00 Down 1.30
Dec 273.05 Down 1.30
Mar 273.10 Down 1.30
May 273.15 Down 1.30
Jul 273.20 Down 1.30
Sep 273.25 Down 1.30
Dec 273.30 Down 1.30
Mar 273.35 Down 1.30