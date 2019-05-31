New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|267.20
|267.50
|264.35
|266.05
|Down .85
|Jul
|266.70
|267.50
|263.65
|265.40 Down 1.00
|Aug
|267.10
|267.15
|264.35
|265.65 Down 1.05
|Sep
|267.00
|267.95
|264.15
|265.75 Down 1.05
|Oct
|268.25
|268.55
|265.00
|266.30 Down 1.10
|Nov
|265.00
|266.50
|265.00
|266.50 Down 1.15
|Dec
|268.30
|268.30
|265.00
|266.35 Down 1.20
|Jan
|266.70
|266.85
|266.70
|266.85 Down 1.20
|Feb
|267.00
|267.05
|267.00
|267.05 Down 1.30
|Mar
|267.30
|267.50
|266.00
|267.00 Down 1.25
|Apr
|266.80
|267.60
|266.80
|267.60 Down 1.25
|May
|267.60
|267.85
|267.60
|267.85 Down 1.25
|Jun
|268.45 Down 1.20
|Jul
|268.70 Down 1.30
|Aug
|269.30 Down 1.30
|Sep
|269.60 Down 1.30
|Oct
|270.25 Down 1.30
|Nov
|270.60 Down 1.30
|Dec
|270.70 Down 1.25
|Jan
|271.20 Down 1.25
|Feb
|271.45 Down 1.25
|Mar
|271.55 Down 1.30
|Apr
|271.60 Down 1.30
|May
|271.80 Down 1.30
|Jul
|272.05 Down 1.30
|Sep
|272.30 Down 1.30
|Dec
|272.65 Down 1.30
|Mar
|272.85 Down 1.30
|May
|272.90 Down 1.30
|Jul
|272.95 Down 1.30
|Sep
|273.00 Down 1.30
|Dec
|273.05 Down 1.30
|Mar
|273.10 Down 1.30
|May
|273.15 Down 1.30
|Jul
|273.20 Down 1.30
|Sep
|273.25 Down 1.30
|Dec
|273.30 Down 1.30
|Mar
|273.35 Down 1.30