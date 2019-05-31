  1. Home
The Latest: Gathering to commemorate slave ship discovery

By  Associated Press
2019/05/31 01:59
Traffic passes a mural along Africatown Boulevard in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. An archaeological report will be released Thursday, M

In this undated image released by SEARCH Inc. in May 2019, archaeological survey teams work to locate the slave ship Clotilda, in delta waters north o

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Joycelyn Davis, a direct descendant of slave ship Clotilda survivor Charlie Lewis, stands for a por

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Old Plateau Cemetery, the final resting place for many who spent their lives in Africatown, stands

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, a chimney, the last remaining original structure from the days when survivors of the Clotilda, the

In this undated image released by SEARCH Inc., maritime archaeologist Kyle Lent examines a wooden plank from the hull of Clotilda, in delta waters nor

In this undated image released by SEARCH Inc. in May 2019, archaeologists examine a loose piece of the wrecked Gulf schooner Clotilda, in delta waters

In this undated image released by SEARCH Inc. in May 2019, artifacts recovered from the shipwreck of Gulf schooner Clotilda are bagged, in delta water

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the family tree of Lorna Gail Woods, a direct descendant of slave ship Clotilda survivor Charlie

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on events commemorating the discovery of the wreckage of a slave ship in waters near Mobile, Alabama, (all times local):

1 p.m.

People are gathering at a small community center in Mobile, Alabama, to learn more about the discovery of what experts believe is the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

Thursday's event centered on the finding of the wreckage of a schooner called the Clotilda. It's taking place in Mobile's Africatown community. That's an area where people freed after the Civil War settled — including some who survived the trip aboard the Clotilda.

Last week, the Alabama Historical Commission said teams of experts said evidence shows the wreckage of the 19th century schooner found in murky Mobile River waters is likely the ship.

An archaeological report on the ship was to be released Thursday in Africatown, followed by a community celebration of the discovery.

___

7 a.m.

Experts are set to release details on the discovery of the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

Officials announced last week that evidence shows the wreckage in murky waters of the northern Gulf Coast is likely that of the Clotilda. Historians say the wooden schooner was used in 1860 to illegally transport 110 people from west Africa to Mobile. It was scuttled and burned to destroy evidence of the illegal voyage.

Thursday afternoon's event is planned in the Africatown community of Mobile, which is home to descendants of the Clotilda captives. The Alabama Historical Commission says an archaeological report on the Clotilda will be released at a news conference. A community celebration of the discovery will follow.