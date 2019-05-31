In this May 29, 2019 photo, Jeff Jorgenson looks over a partially flooded field he farms near Shenandoah, Iowa. About a quarter of his land was lost t
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Midwestern farmers are enduring a spring like no other and are facing difficult choices in the coming weeks.
Most of the nation's corn and soybeans are grown in the Midwest, and the region's farmers have struggled for years with low prices, which got even worse due to a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
This spring's seemingly endless storms have compounded their problems, keeping many farmers from being able to plant their crops.
President Donald Trump promised $16 billion in aid, but that has added to farmers' confusion about how to approach this strange spring because details about the payments won't be released until later.
Jeff Jorgenson, a farmer from southwestern Iowa, says these weighty decisions are on his mind "24 hours a day."