TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Jiang Ma Yuan Recreational Farm (薑麻園休閒農業區) in Miaoli’s Dahu Township is promoting a “working holiday” activity in July, Central News Agency reported on Thursday (May 30).

The farm, a former winner of “the top 10 rural villages” in Taiwan, has begun to accept applications. They must be college students and will be offered a lively and interesting summer vacation experience.

Miaoli County Government Agricultural Department Director Chen Jin-jun (陳錦俊) said Jiang Ma Yuan was once a traditional, ginger growing farming community. It has developed into a multi-purpose recreational farm that is involved in agricultural production, marketing, green consumption, and tourism.

The farm’s working summer holiday activity involves college students staying in the village for six nights and seven days. During this time, they will experience traditional farming life, along with ginger farmers, fruit farmers, and vegetable farmers, according to CNA.

The working holiday will take place from July 7-13, and applications are being accepted from now until June 28. Further information is available on the farm’s Facebook page. Please search苗栗縣大湖鄉薑麻園休閒農業區 (薑麻園社區).

