TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Youth Development Administration (YDA) has sent a student to Cambodia to observe how local organizations promote conservation of the environment and Malayan sun bears, Central News Agency reported on Thursday (May 30).

A YDA news release on Thursday stated the agency has subsidized selected youths for trips to international organizations since 2017. This is a Southbound Policy program and is intended to facilitate observation and learning about topics of interest.

Cao Wen-yi (曹文羿), a student at National Chengchi University, embarked on her trip to Cambodia to observe how the international organization Free the Bears promotes the conservation of Malayan sun bears.

Cao said her fellow participants came from a variety of countries and professional backgrounds. She said when they returned to their own countries they would help promote conservation.

The YDA said the Southbound Policy program would help young people from Taiwan learn more about other countries and various topics and spread the knowledge in Taiwan.

Proposals for this year’s selection are now being sought. The maximum subsidy is NT$150,000, the YDA said, adding that young Taiwanese are encouraged to submit their proposals.

