BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Thursday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Qiang Wang (16), China, 6-3, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-0.