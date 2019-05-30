This year, aside from the various Regent Taipei traditional and award-winning classics, Regent Taipei presents a 1.2 kilogram Eight Treasure Pig Trotter Dumpling, the all-new Sesame Oil Chicken Dumpling, and the healthy Nourishing - Quinoa & Mushroom Dumpling for guests this year. Traditional classics include the award-winning Green Bamboo & Pork Belly, Champion Eight Treasure Taro Paste, Champion Abalone Dumpling, Sukiyaki Wagyu Dumpling and many more, along with Silks Palace specially curated dumpling gift sets, including the Dragon Rice and Champion Mini Rice Dumpling gift sets!

The Eight Treasure Pig Trotter Dumpling is our five-star executive chef team newest creation, inspired by the A-Sher Feast, which originated from the old Taiwanese elite’s homemade feasts. The pork is deboned, meticulously flavored, fried and finally steamed. The Sesame Oil Chicken Dumpling features tender chicken sautéed in sesame and old ginger with oyster mushrooms.

Dumpling gift sets area available until 6/5 (Wed) and home delivery is available, while pick-up locations include Regent Taipei’s Gift Shop (1F) or Silks Palace. For more information, please contact (02)2523-8000 ext. 3152 Regent Gift Shop.