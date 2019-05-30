LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and sent England into bat in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup.

No. 1-ranked England is the favorite to win the title on home soil, and its vaunted top order will be in action immediately as the tournament opens at the Oval in south London.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer was selected to make his World Cup debut for England.

Lineups: England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Butteler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

___

9:30 a.m.

England and South Africa meet in the opening match of the 12th Cricket World Cup on what should be a bowl-first pitch at the Oval on Thursday.

England brings outstanding form from the last four years, including a 4-0 sweep of Pakistan in a one-day international series this month. The home side is the hot favorite to win its first World Cup title.

South Africa was also impressive in its most recent ODI series, a 5-0 rout of Sri Lanka at home in March. But the Proteas come in under the radar.

England picked its lineup on Wednesday without revealing it to the public, leaving in doubt whether its fastest bowler, Mark Wood, will play after he injured his left ankle on the weekend.

South Africa is without veteran paceman Dale Steyn, but fellow fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have recovered from their own recent injuries and are expected to play.

___

