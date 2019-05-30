TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei Film Festival (TFF) has announced its opening and closing film screenings, which are Nina Wu and So Long, My Son.

The film festival will open with Nina Wu, which is directed by Midi Zhao (趙德胤) from Vietnam. Nina Wu has premiered at Cannes Film Festival’s “Un Certain Regard” and has become a hot topic of discussion.

According to Zhao, he has participated in Taipei Film Festival 8 times since 2012 and he is glad that Nina Wu was chosen as the opening film.

“Nina Wu depicts a girl haunted by nightmare in the process of chasing her dream. The cause of her nightmare will be revealed at the end of the story. I hope the audience watches the film with an open mind,” said Zhao.

Furthermore, So Long, My Son, which is directed by the Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai (王小帥) will be the festival's closing film. The film has won two awards for the actors' performacnes at Berlinale.

Additionally, Zhao and the main actresses Wu Ke-xi of Nina Wu will attend the Asian Premiere of the film at the Taipei Film Festival on June 27. Wang Xiaoshuai will present at the film’s Taiwan premiere on July 9.

