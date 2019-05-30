TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Some of Taiwan’s talented illustrators and comic book authors are having their works displayed for an international audience in New York City at this week’s 2019 New York Rights Fair, announced the Ministry of Culture (MOC) on Thursday (May 30).

According to the MOC release, “62 outstanding picture books, comics, and graphic novels from Taiwanese publishing houses” will be showcased at the event for the international audience of publishers.

The event may help jumpstart the careers of local artists and writers, by providing a shot at global distribution and recognition for their talent and impressive works. The event is happening in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center, May 29-31.

The Rights Fair is a book expo and publishers’ forum where companies and national delegations from around the world come to promote and review printed materials for children and adults.

The list of artists on display at the three day event includes some of Taiwan’s top talent in manga as well as children’s book illustration.

The works from Taiwan have been curated and are being presented by the Taipei Book Fair Foundation. A full list of the titles being promoted at the international book fair can be viewed here (PDF document).