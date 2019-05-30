  1. Home
Thailand deports 25 fraud suspects to Taiwan after royal amnesty

Telecom scam targeted Chinese citizens

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/30 16:25
Thailand recently pardoned and deported 25 Taiwanese telecom scam suspects (photo courtesy of CIB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 25 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects returned to the island after receiving a royal pardon due to the coronation of Thailand’s new king in early May.

As in several other cases, the suspects had reportedly been defrauding Chinese citizens, but in this case, they were deported to their homeland instead of having to face Chinese courts, the Central News Agency reported.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) reportedly noticed how in 2017, a total of 25 Taiwanese citizens moved to Thailand. It notified its representatives in Bangkok, who kept tabs on the group and its leading figure, a 37-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳).

The investigators soon found out the group was involved in posing as public security officials to defraud citizens of China, CNA reported. On July 19, 2017, Thai police arrested the 25 and charged them with participation in an international organized crime ring.

After having served more than one year in prison, they received an amnesty as part of government measures for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in early May.

On May 28, Thailand deported the group, which will now be dealt with by the Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office, according to CNA.
