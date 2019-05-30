Wednesday Sports in Brief

NHL

BOSTON (AP) — Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.

Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in St. Louis' first Cup finals victory after losing the previous 13. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.

Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night and had won eight straight games.

Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says his rib was fractured during a massage.

The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

He issued a statement through the team on Wednesday that said he sustained the rib fracture during a massage at his home on Tuesday.

Correa last played on Sunday and that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

ATLANTA (AP) — Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Game will be played at Atlanta in what could be the first national showcase for SunTrust Park since the stadium opened in 2017.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement before the Braves played the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Manfred said SunTrust Park and the adjacent Battery mixed-use development is "the best in baseball."

NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers are set to play their first regular-season game at new Globe Life Field on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

Texas starts the season at Seattle with a weekend series before heading home, according to the preliminary schedule, which is tentative and subject to change.

Globe Life Field, with a capacity of about 40,000, is being built in Arlington, Texas, across the street from Globe Life Park, the Rangers' home since 1994. It will be the first new stadium in the major leagues since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017 and the seventh with a retractable roof. There is one fixed-roof venue, Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field.

BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings say the U.S. government is repaying the basketball team $13.4 million that a former official stole to buy luxury beachfront homes.

The team announced Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department is providing full restitution.

The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported that the government is using money it got from selling the homes purchased by Jeff David, the Kings' former chief revenue officer.

Prosecutors say David diverted money that Golden 1 Credit Union and Kaiser Permanente paid to the team for stadium naming rights and sponsorship deals.

SOCCER

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — For Eden Hazard, it was the perfect goodbye. For Petr Cech, it was a painful way to retire.

Hazard scored twice past his former teammate as Chelsea sliced through Arsenal in the second half of the Europa League final on Wednesday, netting four times in the space of 23 minutes to win 4-1 in a London derby played far from home.

The Belgian then confirmed that he is likely to leave the club this summer, amid widespread speculation about a move to Real Madrid.

TRACK AND FIELD

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African runner Caster Semenya filed an appeal Wednesday against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold testosterone regulations for some female athletes in track and field.

The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion's lawyers said she lodged an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, Switzerland's supreme court. CAS, sport's highest court, is based in Switzerland.

Semenya's appeal focuses on "fundamental human rights," the lawyers said.

Under the IAAF's new rules, upheld by the CAS this month, Semenya is not allowed to run in international races from 400 meters to one mile unless she medically lowers her natural testosterone levels. She said after the CAS decision that she would not take medication and repeated her defiance in Wednesday's statement announcing her appeal.

