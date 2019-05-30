TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Flight attendants at EVA Air were planning a protest action in Taipei scheduled for June 4, just two days before the results of a strike vote will be announced, reports said Thursday (May 30).

The dispute centered on long working hours, overtime, pay, and management of the airline, the main competitor to top carrier China Airlines.

EVA and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union held a second round of talks on Wednesday (May 29), but the Central News Agency reported little progress was achieved during the six hours of discussions.

According to the union, more than 3,000 EVA flight attendants or 90 percent of its EVA members had cast a ballot, with officials saying they expected the call to strike would receive widespread approval.

While the results are to be announced on June 6, on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, earlier statements included a promise not to launch the strike during the holiday.

The proposal needs the support of 80 percent of EVA union members and of at least 50 percent of its overall membership, including staff at other airlines, to be valid.

On the table were nine round-trip flights which the union sees as causing overwork. EVA reportedly only made concessions Wednesday on one flight, between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Narita in Tokyo, offering to let staff stay in Japan overnight instead of having to work on the return flight the same day.

A demand for higher off-work allowances for flight attendants during their stay overseas met with a veto from EVA, reports said. The union had demanded a hike from NT$90 (US$3) to NT$150 per hour.

EVA said the union representatives at the talks were not discussing issues, but wanted the airline to just accept all their demands. Management also said EVA’s benefits for staff were already better than those at most other airlines, CNA reported.

