  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/05/30 14:47

J VB C H PROM.

TAnderson ChW 48 181 29 61 .337

Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335

Brantley Hou 55 212 30 70 .330

Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325

Dozier KC 51 184 27 58 .315

Fletcher LAA 53 184 27 58 .315

LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313

Andrus Tex 43 177 27 55 .311

Reddick Hou 49 177 23 55 .311

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSánchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Carreras Producidas=

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Abreu, Chicago, 46; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.