Dodgers rally for 4 in 9th off Díaz to defeat Mets 9-8

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2019/05/30 14:12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying double in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs off All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to rally past the New York Mets 9-8 on Wednesday night.

Joc Pederson and Max Muncy opened the bottom of the ninth with consecutive homers off Díaz (1-3), who was pitching for the fourth time in five days. Justin Turner followed with a double and scored on Bellinger's double to right-center.

Back in the dugout, a limping Turner reached for the back of his right knee as he descended down the steps toward the clubhouse.

Turner's teammates were far from done, though.

Corey Seager was intentionally walked and Matt Beaty hit a roller toward second base. Mets shortstop Amed Rosario was slow to field the ball and late trying for a force at second, allowing Bellinger to beat the play on an infield single that loaded the bases.

Alex Verdugo's sacrifice fly to left field easily scored Bellinger with the winning run.

Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit a pair of two-run homers to back starter Noah Syndergaard, but the Mets' shaky bullpen blew the 8-3 lead they took into the bottom of the seventh.

