TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Straits Exchange Foundation (海基會) on Wednesday (May 29) confirmed that Ministry of the Interior is prepared to grant legal certificates recognizing gay partnerships between citizens of China and citizens of Taiwan, however regular marriage licenses are still unavailable.

As the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) works towards amending cross-strait regulations to permit marriage between gay couples with one partner from China, for the time being such couples are encouraged to register for a certificate recognizing their legal partnership as a first step.



The Chinese citizen first needs to complete an application to certify their unmarried status at a household registry office of a Taiwanese county or municipality.

Once they have the certificate, the Chinese citizen and their Taiwanese spouse can complete the registry to receive the certificate of legal partnership.

The announcement from the Straits Exchange Foundation noted that there have already been two individuals from China that have successfully completed the process since the legalization of gay marraige in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s MAC is reportedly organizing cross-department consultations to expedite the process to amend regulations, and to ensure administrative support for personal background checks of incoming Chinese spouses, reports Liberty Times.

Since May 24, when same-sex marriage was legalized by the government of Taiwan as a constitutional right for homosexual couples, many Taiwanese have been able to legally marry their foreign spouses.

However, the Straits Exchange Foundation on May 29 has now clarified that spouses from China are currently only eligible for sharing a partnership certificate with their Taiwanese partner under the new laws.

Due to certain administrative difficulties, it may be some time before the government agencies are able to grant the legal marriage licenses to cross-strait couples.

In China, same-sex marriage remains illegal.