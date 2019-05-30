US Senator Cory Gardner to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Senator who recently re-introduced a bill to promote Taiwan’s international participation, Cory Gardner, will visit Taiwan between June 2-3 to meet with the Taiwan authorities, said the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Thursday (May 30).

The senator will hold a press conference on Sunday (June 2) in Taipei, and he will deliver brief remarks on the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, said AIT via a statement.

Gardner revived the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act, or the Taipei Act, on May 23 with support of Christopher Coons, John Cornyn, and Marco Rubio. The bill requires the U.S. administration to engage with governments around the world to support Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition and strengthen unofficial ties with Taiwan.

“The United States should use every tool to support Taiwan’s standing on the international stage,” said Gardner via a statement released after the bill was brought back to life.

The bill also stipulates that the U.S. Secretary of State may consider modifying the U.S. diplomatic presence or foreign assistance as necessary and appropriate in response to countries considering or taking steps to alter or downgrade official or unofficial ties with Taiwan.

As the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, Gardner has continued to voice his support for Taiwan’s participation in the international community, and to promote the Taiwan-U.S. relationship, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry.

Gardner also introduced a resolution reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Taiwan and to the provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in April. The resolution unanimously passed the Senate on April 30.