TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As angry Uber drivers threw eggs at the Cabinet building Wednesday (May 29), the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taipei issued its annual Taiwan White Paper singling out the Ministry of Transportation.

Beginning next October, the ministry will implement the so-called “Uber Clause,” banning the United States-based ride-hailing service from cooperating with rental car agencies.

The AmCham paper recommended the appointment of a chief digital officer for the government to resolve the conflicts between innovation and existing legislation, and advised against letting a single ministry hold all the decision power, CM Media reported.

The recommendations were seen as a jab against the Ministry of Transportation over its handling of the Uber case, according to the report, though AmCham denied any direct link.

The Chamber of Commerce said Taiwan was facing three major opportunities in the form of improving ties with the U.S., companies returning from China to avoid trade war tariffs, and the continued liberalization of regulations.

A chief digital officer and the department or committee he headed could report directly to the premier and avoid becoming tied up by any single ministry, AmCham said.

The body also warned against bureaucratic handling of rapid technological and environmental developments, naming the Ministries of Economic Affairs, Science and Technology, and Transportation.

