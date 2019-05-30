  1. Home
Tsai Ing-wen, AIT director attend Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum

In her opening remarks, Taiwan's president affirms the contributions of civil society to peace and freedom

By Yu-ning Hsu,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2019/05/30 12:46

Hsinchu (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Taiwan’s religious freedoms have come a long way, at the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum, in Hsinchu on Thursday (May 30).

“Taiwan walked a dark path on the road to religious freedom,” said Tsai. Citing the Kuomintang’s (KMT, 國民黨) ban on local languages and harassment of religious leaders, she attributed Taiwan’s vibrant religious freedom to civil society’s long and unwavering efforts in fighting the former authoritarian regime’s religious restrictions.

“The freedom we enjoy today is built on the blood, sweat, and tears of our predecessors,” Tsai said. “So, we in Taiwan know better than anyone else how precious freedom is.”

Tsai drew a sharp contrast between Taiwan’s religious freedoms and China’s crackdown on Christian churches, in addition to its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities, which it sends to re-education camps. Tsai said her government will continue to work with civil society organizations, facilitate more international cooperation, and create a truly inclusive and peaceful world.

The American Institute in Taiwan Director, William Brent Christensen, also addressed the forum. Christensen said religious freedom is a fundamental concept that requires both civil society and the government’s joint efforts to maintain.

“The work of civil society is essential to protecting religious freedom around the world,” said Christensen. Praising Taiwan’s vibrant society and religious groups, he highlighted their roles in maintaining Taiwan’s democracy, alleviating poverty, providing humanitarian aid when disasters strike, protecting the environment, and giving voice to disenfranchised groups.

The Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum started on Thursday at the Presbyterian Bible College in Hsinchu. The Forum invited political and religious leaders from around the world to conduct three days of discussions on the topic of rising to the challenge of global religious persecution.
