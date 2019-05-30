WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller's first public comments on the Russia probe report have renewed the heated back-and-forth over what the investigation found and didn't find.

In his remarks Wednesday, Mueller said federal rules prevented him from charging President Donald Trump with a crime, but he noted that he didn't exonerate the president.

Trump responded by claiming there was insufficient evidence and suggested that he was therefore innocent. He declared, "The case is closed!"

The chairman of the House committee that would undertake any impeachment effort, New York's Jerrold Nadler, says it falls to Congress to respond to what he contends are crimes, lies and other wrongdoing by Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "nothing is off the table" and that congressional committees should investigate whether Trump obstructed the investigation.