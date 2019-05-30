TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the U.S. State Department’s Special Advisor for Children’s Issues, Suzanne Lawrence, is visiting Taiwan this week, having arrived on Wednesday (May 29).

Lawrence will attend a bilateral meeting on issues related to cross-border parenting, in line with a memorandum of understanding on Cooperation on International Parental Child Abduction (IPCA) signed between the U.S. and Taiwan back in April to safeguard the rights and safety of children born to parents of different nationalities.

The first bilateral meeting on rights of children of transnational parents and child abduction will be hosted in Taipei by Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The meeting is intended to develop government mechanisms to assist in information sharing to help locate children who are separated from one parent and taken abroad, and whose wellbeing might be compromised in such circumstances.

The meeting also coincides with the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Taiwan Relations Act. Each month AIT will host events relating to a particular theme, with May’s theme being “Immigration and Exchange,” reports Liberty Times.

Lawrence will depart Taiwan on Friday (May 31).