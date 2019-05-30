BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. TAnderson ChW 47 178 28 60 .337 Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335 Brantley Hou 55 212 30 70 .330 Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325 Fletcher LAA 53 184 27 58 .315 Dozier KC 50 179 26 56 .313 LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313 Andrus Tex 43 177 27 55 .311 Reddick Hou 49 177 23 55 .311 Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308 Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Voit, New York, 14; Torres, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.