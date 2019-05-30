|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|33
|19
|.635
|1½
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Toronto
|21
|34
|.382
|15
|Baltimore
|17
|39
|.304
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|27
|.509
|9½
|Chicago
|25
|29
|.463
|12
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|15½
|Kansas City
|18
|36
|.333
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Oakland
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|Texas
|27
|26
|.509
|8
|Los Angeles
|26
|29
|.473
|10
|Seattle
|24
|34
|.414
|13½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6
Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 4
Texas 11, Seattle 4
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings
Texas 8, Seattle 7
Cleveland 14, Boston 9
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.