Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|300
|002
|021—8
|13
|0
|Seattle
|001
|303
|000—7
|11
|3
Leclerc, Smyly (2), Chavez (7), Kelley (9) and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; LeBlanc, Biddle (6), A.Adams (6), Elias (8), Bass (8) and Murphy, Narvaez. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Bass 0-1. Sv_Kelley (6). HRs_Seattle, Beckham (10), Haniger (14).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|202
|05—12
|16
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|222
|00—
|7
|12
|2
Canning, J.Anderson (7), Buttrey (7), Garcia (8), H.Robles (9), N.Ramirez (10) and Lucroy; Hendriks, Mengden (2), Buchter (6), Petit (6), Wang (8), Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Brooks (11) and Hundley, Phegley. W_N.Ramirez 2-0. L_Trivino 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puello (1). Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (7), Semien (7).
___
|Detroit
|000
|100
|012—4
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
Carpenter, N.Ramirez (6), Greene (9) and Hicks; Means, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Kline (9) and Wynns. W_N.Ramirez 1-0. L_Kline 1-2. Sv_Greene (18). HRs_Detroit, Dixon (5), Hicks (3). Baltimore, Broxton (2).
___
|Cleveland
|213
|112
|400—14
|18
|1
|Boston
|120
|300
|030—
|9
|14
|0
Bieber, Perez (6), Cole (8), T.Olson (8), Wittgren (9), Hand (9) and Plawecki; Weber, Taylor (5), Brewer (6), Velazquez (7), Hembree (9) and Vazquez. W_Bieber 4-2. L_Weber 1-1. Sv_Hand (15). HRs_Cleveland, Santana (10). Boston, Betts (9), Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|New York
|210
|011
|20x—7
|10
|1
Paddack, Warren (6), Perdomo (7) and Hedges, A.Allen; Paxton, Green (5), Ottavino (6), Holder (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and Romine. W_Holder 4-2. L_Paddack 4-3. HRs_New York, Voit (14), Torres (14), Urshela (3), LeMahieu (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|400—7
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|011—2
|7
|0
Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (6), Holmes (7) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Bowman (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Brault 2-1. L_DeSclafani 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (18), Moran (5). Cincinnati, Senzel (4).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|21x—4
|11
|1
Bumgarner, Melancon (7), Dyson (8) and Posey; Lopez, N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_N.Anderson 2-2. L_Bumgarner 3-5. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (8).
___
|Washington
|440
|150
|000—14
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|400—
|4
|6
|0
Sanchez, McGowin (7) and Suzuki; Gausman, Toussaint (2), Winkler (5), Newcomb (5), Blevins (7), Webb (8), Tomlin (9) and Flowers. W_Sanchez 1-6. L_Gausman 2-4. Sv_McGowin (1). HRs_Washington, Adams (5), Soto (9). Atlanta, Riley (7).