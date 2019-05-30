|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|47
|178
|28
|60
|.337
|Polanco Min
|52
|206
|33
|69
|.335
|Devers Bos
|55
|212
|39
|69
|.325
|Brantley Hou
|54
|209
|30
|68
|.325
|Reddick Hou
|48
|174
|23
|55
|.316
|Fletcher LAA
|53
|184
|27
|58
|.315
|Dozier KC
|50
|179
|26
|56
|.313
|LeMahieu NYY
|50
|195
|34
|61
|.313
|Andrus Tex
|43
|177
|27
|55
|.311
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Voit, New York, 14; Torres, New York, 14.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.