BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. TAnderson ChW 47 178 28 60 .337 Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335 Devers Bos 55 212 39 69 .325 Brantley Hou 54 209 30 68 .325 Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316 Fletcher LAA 53 184 27 58 .315 Dozier KC 50 179 26 56 .313 LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313 Andrus Tex 43 177 27 55 .311 Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308 Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Voit, New York, 14; Torres, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Pence, Texas, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 37.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.