BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/05/30 10:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Washington 0 1 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 ½
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000
Los Angeles 0 1 .000
Phoenix 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 77

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 72, Seattle 61

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<