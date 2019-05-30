  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/05/30 10:03
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 300 002 021—8 13 0
Seattle 001 303 000—7 11 3

Leclerc, Smyly (2), Chavez (7), Kelley (9) and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; LeBlanc, Biddle (6), Adams (6), Elias (8), Bass (8) and Murphy, Narvaez. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Bass 0-1. Sv_Kelley (6). HRs_Seattle, Beckham (10), Haniger (14).

___

Los Angeles 200 010 202 05—12 16 0
Oakland 001 000 222 00— 7 12 2
(11 innings)

Canning, J.Anderson (7), Buttrey (7), Garcia (8), Robles (9), N.Ramirez (10) and Lucroy; Hendriks, Mengden (2), Buchter (6), Petit (6), Wang (8), Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Brooks (11) and Hundley, Phegley. W_N.Ramirez 2-0. L_Trivino 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puello (1). Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (7), Semien (7).

___

Detroit 000 100 012—4 6 1
Baltimore 100 100 000—2 5 0

Carpenter, N.Ramirez (6), Greene (9) and Hicks; Means, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Kline (9) and Wynns. W_N.Ramirez 1-0. L_Kline 1-2. Sv_Greene (18). HRs_Detroit, Dixon (5), Hicks (3). Baltimore, Broxton (2).

___

Cleveland 213 112 400—14 18 1
Boston 120 300 030— 9 14 0

Bieber, Perez (6), Cole (8), T.Olson (8), Wittgren (9), Hand (9) and Plawecki; Weber, Taylor (5), Brewer (6), Velazquez (7), Hembree (9) and Vazquez. W_Bieber 4-2. L_Weber 1-1. Sv_Hand (15). HRs_Cleveland, Santana (10). Boston, Betts (9), Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000—0 4 1
New York 210 011 20x—7 10 1

Paddack, Warren (6), Perdomo (7) and Hedges, A.Allen; Paxton, Green (5), Ottavino (6), Holder (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and Romine. W_Holder 4-2. L_Paddack 4-3. HRs_New York, Voit (14), Torres (14), Urshela (3), LeMahieu (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 003 400—7 15 0
Cincinnati 000 000 011—2 7 0

Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (6), Holmes (7) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Bowman (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Brault 2-1. L_DeSclafani 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (18), Moran (5). Cincinnati, Senzel (4).

___

San Francisco 000 100 001—2 6 0
Miami 001 000 21x—4 11 1

Bumgarner, Melancon (7), Dyson (8) and Posey; Lopez, N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_N.Anderson 2-2. L_Bumgarner 3-5. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (8).