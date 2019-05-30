TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) announced on Wednesday (May 29), that landline and cell phone samples will each account for a 50-percent share in the party’s presidential primary poll, set to take place between June 10-14.

On Wednesday evening, challenger William Lai (賴清德) issued a statement following the decision of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to alter the polling method. Lai said that it was not only the “process” which has changed, but also the party’s idea of “democracy,” and further that it was not the only “primary” which has been damaged, but the entire reputation of the DPP.

In light of the change in the polling method, which was agreed upon in March, Lai said that democratic process has been overturned. Lai expressed his sympathy for DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), who was forced by the majority of the CEC to renege on the the original agreement.

Calling the decision “strongly regrettable,” Lai questioned the idea that the party reached the decision by consensus.

Previously, William Lai stated that he is prepared to file a civil lawsuit against the DPP CEC if the primary process is altered the at the last minute, claiming that such a decision would violate the candidate’s legal rights.

In addition to the new polling method using cell phones, the committee also agreed to conduct contrasting polls to comparing the support rate of DPP primary contenders with the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).