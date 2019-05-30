Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|300
|002
|021—8
|13
|0
|Seattle
|001
|303
|000—7
|11
|3
Leclerc, Smyly (2), Chavez (7), Kelley (9) and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; LeBlanc, Biddle (6), Adams (6), Elias (8), Bass (8) and Murphy, Narvaez. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Bass 0-1. Sv_Kelley (6). HRs_Seattle, Beckham (10), Haniger (14).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|202
|05—12
|16
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|222
|00—
|7
|12
|2
Canning, Anderson (7), Buttrey (7), Garcia (8), Robles (9), Ramirez (10) and Lucroy; Hendriks, Mengden (2), Buchter (6), Petit (6), Wang (8), Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Brooks (11) and Hundley, Phegley. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Trivino 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puello (1). Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (7), Semien (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|New York
|210
|011
|20x—7
|10
|1
Paddack, Warren (6), Perdomo (7) and Hedges, Allen; Paxton, Green (5), Ottavino (6), Holder (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and Romine. W_Holder 4-2. L_Paddack 4-3. HRs_New York, Voit (14), Torres (14), Urshela (3), LeMahieu (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|400—7
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|011—2
|7
|0
Brault, Rodriguez (6), Liriano (6), Holmes (7) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Bowman (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Brault 2-1. L_DeSclafani 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (18), Moran (5). Cincinnati, Senzel (4).