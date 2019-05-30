  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/05/30 08:27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 300 002 021—8 13 0
Seattle 001 303 000—7 11 3

Leclerc, Smyly (2), Chavez (7), Kelley (9) and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; LeBlanc, Biddle (6), Adams (6), Elias (8), Bass (8) and Murphy, Narvaez. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Bass 0-1. Sv_Kelley (6). HRs_Seattle, Beckham (10), Haniger (14).

___

Los Angeles 200 010 202 05—12 16 0
Oakland 001 000 222 00— 7 12 2
(11 innings)

Canning, Anderson (7), Buttrey (7), Garcia (8), Robles (9), Ramirez (10) and Lucroy; Hendriks, Mengden (2), Buchter (6), Petit (6), Wang (8), Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Brooks (11) and Hundley, Phegley. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Trivino 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puello (1). Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (7), Semien (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000—0 4 1
New York 210 011 20x—7 10 1

Paddack, Warren (6), Perdomo (7) and Hedges, Allen; Paxton, Green (5), Ottavino (6), Holder (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and Romine. W_Holder 4-2. L_Paddack 4-3. HRs_New York, Voit (14), Torres (14), Urshela (3), LeMahieu (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 003 400—7 15 0
Cincinnati 000 000 011—2 7 0

Brault, Rodriguez (6), Liriano (6), Holmes (7) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (6), Bowman (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Brault 2-1. L_DeSclafani 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (18), Moran (5). Cincinnati, Senzel (4).