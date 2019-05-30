MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan opposition groups are panning the National Assembly's passage of legislation for supporting victims of violence during last year's anti-government protests, which President Daniel Ortega has called a failed coup attempt.

The so-called Law of Integral Attention to Victims guarantees access for victims and their relatives to government services.

But a leader of the Mothers of April group made up of those who lost relatives during the unrest says the law promises things already guaranteed in Nicaragua's constitution. Francys Valdivia Machado says the law was created without any input from victims like those in her group.

Valdivia notes the law makes no mention of seeking justice or investigating those responsible for what the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said were at least 325 killings during the protests.