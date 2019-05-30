BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. TAnderson ChW 47 178 28 60 .337 Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335 Devers Bos 54 207 39 68 .329 Brantley Hou 54 209 30 68 .325 Fletcher LAA 52 179 26 57 .318 Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316 Andrus Tex 42 172 27 54 .314 Dozier KC 50 179 26 56 .313 LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313 Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308 Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Voit, New York, 14; Torres, New York, 14; 7 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; Pence, Texas, 37; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Brantley, Houston, 36.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.