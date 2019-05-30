  1. Home
2019/05/30 04:18
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 47 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335
Devers Bos 54 207 39 68 .329
Brantley Hou 54 209 30 68 .325
Fletcher LAA 52 179 26 57 .318
Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316
Andrus Tex 42 172 27 54 .314
Dozier KC 50 179 26 56 .313
LeMahieu NYY 50 195 34 61 .313
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Voit, New York, 14; Torres, New York, 14; 7 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Bregman, Houston, 38; Voit, New York, 38; Pence, Texas, 37; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Brantley, Houston, 36.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.