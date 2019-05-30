CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, told graduates of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government that the most important value they can have as leaders is empathy.

Santos, a 1981 graduate of the school, told the Class of 2019 on Wednesday that empathy is what helped him end his nation's 50-year conflict with the guerilla group known as FARC.

He said the best way to end conflict in the world is through "negotiation and reconciliation," not endless cycles of killing.

He also warned the graduates that their top priority as future world leaders should be protecting the planet from climate change. He called climate change deniers "stupid, selfish and suicidal."

Harvard Kennedy School's 2019 graduating class consists of 582 graduates from 92 countries.