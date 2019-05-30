RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's Congress has voted to trim the powers of the country's most famous anti-corruption crusader, removing Justice Minister Sergio Moro's financial oversight authority.

The Senate late Tuesday approved a measure that reversed President Jair Bolsonaro's recent effort to move the financial watchdog agency from the Economy Ministry to Moro's department as part of an anti-graft drive.

Financial misdeeds have been key elements in a sweeping corruption probe that has brought down scores of politicians and businessmen in recent years.

Moro led that probe before taking the Cabinet post.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to defend Bolsonaro. Many of them also displayed banners defending Moro.

Bolsonaro has veto power over the decision, but has already said he will not use it.