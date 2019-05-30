Police keep protesters from blocking a road bridge, which would completely halt transit at this spot, during a general strike against austerity measur
A cyclist pedals past the Constitution railway station on a street free of traffic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, during a nati
A protester plays a drum during a general strike against austerity measures implemented by President Maurico Macri's government in Buenos Aires, Argen
Police keep protesters from blocking a road bridge, which would completely halt transit at this spot if they entered, during a general strike against
A cyclist pedals on a street free of traffic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, during a nationwide strike that shut down public tra
A cyclist pedals past the Constitution railway station on a street that is normally packed with traffic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 29
A policeman stands inside the Constitution railway station empty of commuters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, during a nationwide
A police walks on a subway platform inside the Constitution railway station empty of commuters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, du
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A strike to protest government austerity measures is grounding hundreds of flights and halting bus and train lines in Argentina.
Banks, courts, and many schools were closed Wednesday and Argentina's main grains ports were also shut. Hospitals offered only emergency services.
The 24-hour strike organized by labor unions is in protest of policies by President Mauricio Macri. Those include the firing of workers and the slashing of subsidies. Argentines are also fed up with a stubborn recession, a devaluation of the currency and one of the world's highest inflation rates.
The stoppage takes place ahead of October's presidential election.
Macri will seek re-election and center-left former president Cristina Fernandez will try to return to power running as vice president on the ticket with her former chief of staff.