NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives next week in his first trip abroad following his party's victory in national elections.

The official said Wednesday that Modi will visit the Maldives on June 8. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the trip has not yet been formally announced.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted that the Maldives' Parliament adopted a resolution inviting Modi to address the body during the visit.

Modi's decision to visit the Maldives suggests he is trying to reset bilateral ties that suffered while President Abdullah Yameen led the island nation.

Yameen had signed infrastructure project deals with China that troubled Indian officials.

Yameen lost the presidency last year to Ibrahim Mohammed Solih in an election.