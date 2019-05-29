ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — Nans Peters of France claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory by winning the 17th leg of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, while Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz celebrated his birthday by extending his overall lead.

Peters, who rides for AG2R La Mondiale, used a late solo breakaway to win the 181-kilometer stage from Commezzadura to Anterselva, near the Austrian border.

Esteban Chaves was second, 1 minute, 34 seconds behind Peters. Davide Formolo won the sprint for third, finishing 1:51 behind Peters.

They had all been part of a large breakaway before Peters attacked with 16 kilometers remaining.

Carapaz, who turned 26 on Wednesday, extended his lead to 1:54 over home favorite Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 over Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

