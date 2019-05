BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Wednesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Guido Pella (19), Argentina, 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

David Goffin (27), Belgium, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Sloane Stephens (7), United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Carla Suarez-Navarro (28), Spain, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Elise Mertens (20), Belgium, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-2, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Shuai Zhang, China, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Tristan Lamasine, France and Enzo Couacaud, France, def. John Millman, Australia and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Daniel Evans, Britain and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Denis Kudla, United States and Steve Johnson, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Franko Skugor (5), Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1).

Elliot Benchetrit, France and Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, def. Jonathan Eysseric, France and Mathias Bourgue, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States and Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-0, ret.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Lucie Hradecka (10), Czech Republic, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic and Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Raquel Atawo, United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland and Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Jessica Pegula, United States and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Eri Hozumi (12), Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu (14), Romania, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Taiwan, def. Asia Muhammad, United States and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Sabrina Santamaria, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Mylene Halemai, France and Julie Belgraver, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (11), Australia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-1.

Xenia Knoll, Switzerland and Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.