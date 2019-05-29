WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Former champion Garbine Muguruza and last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens post straight-set wins to reach the third round of the French Open. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play qualifiers ranked outside the top 100 in the second round. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 290 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Arsenal and Chelsea are gearing up to play a London derby far from home in the Europa League final. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Kickoff is 1900 GMT.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-MISSING SPAIN

MADRID — It will be an unusual Champions League final for Spaniards. Madrid is staging the match, but for the first time in six years there isn<t a Spanish club playing for the title. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

ANTERSELVA, Italy — Richard Carapaz will attempt to hold onto the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia on the 17th stage as the race continues in the mountains on a 181-kilometer route from Commezzadura to Anterselva, near the Austrian border. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 1530 GMT.

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA PREVIEW

LONDON — As far as Eoin Morgan is concerned, England's greatest ever one-day international team will open the Cricket World Cup on Thursday against South Africa. A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CAR--F1-LAUDA FUNERAL

VIENNA — Family, friends and fans gather at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna for a last farewell to Formula One great Niki Lauda. SENT: 260 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-JURASSIC PARK

TORONTO — Officially, it's called 'Raptors Tailgate in Maple Leaf Square,' but it's better known as Jurassic Park. On Thursday, when the Raptors host Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the mighty Golden State Warriors, the party will get cranked up to a whole new level. By Ian Harrison. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-TYPICALLY TUUKKA

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask first caught coach Bruce Cassidy's attention as a hot-headed minor leaguer who was throwing milk crates onto the ice when things didn't go his way. These days, the Boston Bruins goalie is much more likely to shrug off a mistake than break his stick over a crossbar. He's about to start the Stanley Cup finals. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— OLY--TOKYO 2020-TICKETS — Scramble for Olympic tickets in Japan; rest of the world waits. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 690 words, photos.

