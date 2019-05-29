TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation in Taiwan for an international religious forum visited an I-Mei Foods factory in Taoyuan City Wednesday (May 29).

The delegation was led by former United States Solicitor General Kenneth Starr and also included Member of the European Parliament Bastiaan Belder, veteran China expert Ethan Gutmann and Bob Fu of the China Aid Association.

The group is visiting Taiwan to attend and speak at the May 30 – June 1 Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum, dealing with the theme “Rising to the Challenge of Increasing Global Religious Persecution.”

At the factory in Nankan, the group took a tour of the food safety inspection facilities and was given an exclusive look at the techniques I-Mei uses to conduct sustainable business practices to minimize the impact on the environment.

They also met with I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明) and visited the plant’s pond used for the ecological treatment of its wastewater.

The food provider is also renowned for its food safety laboratory, radiation testing lab, and dioxin & POP testing lab. The company’s bread factory supplies hamburger buns and bread to customers such as McDonald’s restaurants across Taiwan.

