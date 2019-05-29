WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning that the "consequences will be devastating" if Alabama Republican Roy Moore again runs for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Moore lost in the once-reliably red state in a 2017 special election amid sexual misconduct allegations , which he denied. He told The Associated Press earlier this month that he is considering another campaign next year.

Trump, who backed Moore in 2017 despite the allegations, tweeted Wednesday "I have NOTHING against Roy Moore," but warned that "Roy Moore cannot win." He adds that if Democrat Doug Jones retains the seat in 2020 "many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost."

Trump's comments come as national Republicans have tried to keep Moore out of the race.