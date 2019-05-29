Capri Holdings: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $543 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Capri Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $4.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $6 billion.

Capri Holdings shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI