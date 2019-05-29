TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man surnamed Ke (柯) died from being hit by two vehicles while trying to stop passing cars to borrow gas after his car ran out of gas on a super highway in New Taipei City in the early hours of Monday (May 27) morning.

The 40-year-old Ke, who was driving the car, and his wife were on their way from Sanchong to visit friends in Taoyuan on Monday morning, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Ke’s car ran out of gas sometime after 4 a.m. on a southbound lane of the Wugu to Yangmei elevated highway at kilometer mark 37.6, the report said.

According to police investigation, Ke parked his car on the shoulder, placed a triangle warning sign behind his car, and then told his wife that he would try to stop passing vehicles to borrow some gas, so he could drive his car off the highway to the nearest gas station.

Therefore, Ke took a plastic tube from his car and went behind the car to try to stop passing cars in the middle of the high-speed road. However, Ke’s wife felt it was dangerous, so she went out of the car, made an attempt to stop him from doing so, and took back the triangle warning sign, according to CNA.

Not long after that, she saw Ke running to the middle lane to try to stop a sedan and instantly hit by the car, CNA reported. As Ke’s wife was running to the scene to take a look, she saw a sport utility vehicle running her husband over. She was completed stupefied by what she saw, the report said.

According to the investigation of police responding to reports of the accident, the first car that hit Ke was driven by a 63-year-old surnamed Chen. He was on his way to pick up somebody from Taoyuan Airport, and was driving on the middle lane when he suddenly saw a person popping out in an attempt to stop his car, according to police.

As he couldn’t react quickly enough to avoid hitting the person, he hit Ke with the right front end of the car, according to police. Ke flew up upon the impact and hit the front windshield. Chen quickly pulled his car over on the shoulder to report the accident, police said.

The driver of the SUV that ran Ke over is a 66-year-old man surnamed Huang. He told police that he was driving in the outer lane when he suddenly saw a person lying on the ground, but as it was too late to dodge, he ran him over, and then parked his car on the shoulder to wait for police.

Ke suffered multiple fractures in his body and severe injuries in the head. He died after being transported to a hospital.

The first car that hit Ke on Monday morning. (CNA photo)